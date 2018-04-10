Suspect held on multiple felonies, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 11:41 a.m., Corey Brugman, 36, was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony counts after an investigation into reports someone was attempting to use someone else's identity to get a loan from Money Tree and again at Wells Fargo Bank. The clerk at Money Tree told investigators she went to high school with the victim and knew Brugman wasn't that person. He was identified by the investigating deputy from video from the Money Tree and arrested at an apartment on Hot Springs Road. He was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary, uttering a forged instrument, possession of stolen property and identity theft, all felonies. He was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor contempt of court for allegedly violating bail conditions. His total bail was set at $58,000.

• At 2:45 p.m., Jeremiah Reyes, 24, turned himself in at the jail on a warrant issued in Douglas County on suspicion of felony attempt to sell a controlled substance. Bail was set at $10,000.

• At 5:04 p.m., a 28-year-old man was jailed on a warrant on suspicion of violation of suspended sentence conditions after a traffic stop on Emerson Drive. Bail was set at $1,000.

TUESDAY

• At 2:51 a.m., Jesse Pinckard, 23, was arrested after a search of his person found a hypodermic needle loaded with what the arrest report says is a narcotic substance. The report states when the deputy tried to cuff him, he broke free and ran, jumping fences in the parking lot near Bully's. After he was caught by deputies, the report states they had to go back along his route to find the needle. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia (the needle), resisting arrest, attempting to destroy or conceal evidence and jaywalking. In addition, he was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a concealed weapon after a six-inch knife was found in his shirt sleeve. Total bail was set at $8,800.