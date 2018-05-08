Suspect in custody in Dayton murder

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported a suspect in a murder that happened in Dayton had been taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported at 2 p.m. Malik Avila, 17, was taken into custody in Reno.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies were searching for Avila who was a person of interest in a murder that happened in the Smith's shopping center in Dayton Monday night.

At 9:09 p.m., the Lyon County Sheriff's Office received a report of multiple shots fired in the shopping center parking lot on Pine Cone Road. Arriving deputies found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Care Flight medical helicopter was called but the victim was declared dead before he could be transported.

Witnesses reported the suspects fled the scene in an older model Jaguar. At 9:30 p.m. the Jaguar was seen traveling on Douglas Avenue near Mill Street in Douglas County.

The deputy turned around to follow the Jaguar and found it at a church parking lot on Mill Street. Two persons were seen outside the vehicle, and one suspect fled on foot southbound.

The remaining person was questioned and he identified Avila as the person who fled. The person who remained was interviewed by Douglas County Sheriff's Investigators and determined not to be involved in the homicide. He was subsequently released. The Jaguar was towed.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies searched the area extensively for six hours with negative results.