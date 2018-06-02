Suspect in Friday night Mica robbery in custody

A 14-year-old lookout in a Friday night armed robbery led Douglas County investigators to arrest an Indian Hills resident in the heist.

James Tabor, 36, is being held on $100,000 bail in connection with the case.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office personnel responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Carson Country Market on Mica.

"The clerk reported a male adult wearing a mask brandished a handgun to the clerk," Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith said. "The suspect fled on foot after an unknown amount of cash was handed over to the suspect."

After reviewing surveillance tapes of the robbery, investigators were able to identify a 14-year-old in the store at the time of the robbery.

"Through further investigation they discovered that the 14 year old was a look-out for the suspect, who was subsequently identified," Smith said.

Tabor was booked on charges of robbery, child endangerment and exfelon in possession of a firearm.

All the cash and evidence in the case was recovered, Smith said.

■ A Carson City man who was the subject of a three-hour manhunt on Thursday was taken into custody in Carson City on Friday morning.

Taylor Peart, 33, was taken into custody on a felony warrant unrelated to Thursday's search by Carson City Sheriff's deputies, Undersheriff Paul Howell said.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary near Jacks Valley at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday.

The person reporting the burglary followed Peart, but lost sight of him near Cherokee and Bucks Road.

Douglas patrol deputies, investigators, Carson City Sheriff's Office, and Washoe Tribal Police conducted an extensive search of the area.

The victim of burglary arrived home and reviewed surveillance at the residence and identified the suspect. The search was called off at around 1 p.m.