Suspect sought in Carson City petit larceny case

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking information in identifying a suspect in a petit larceny.

On Dec. 11, 2017, at 3:50 p.m., a female entered the Butts Out Vapor Too in Carson City and allegedly took a vaping device from a shop employee. Investigators said the woman was being assisted by store staff when the staff member put down her personally owned device and walked to a separate area of the store. While the staff member was away, the suspect grabbed the device and concealed it on her person.

The device is valued at $200.

The suspect had a small Pomeranian type dog with her at the time.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance to attempt to identify the female. The photo of the dog was added in hopes it might assist in helping someone recognize the female suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Morgan Tucker at 775-283-7858, Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850, or the Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-2677.