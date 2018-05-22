Suspect sought on Douglas County shoplifting

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting theft that occurred on May 7 at approximately 7:15 p.m.

The theft occurred at Ulta Beauty located at 911 Topsy Lane, Suite 228, in northern Douglas County. A female suspect entered the cosmetics store and removed the packaging from four skin care products, placed the products in her purse and left the store without paying for the merchandise. The reported loss was estimated at $279.

The female suspect is described as possibly being Caucasian, in her late teens or 20s with blonde hair, wearing a pink tank top, shorts and brown cowboy boots.