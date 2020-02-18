Suspects pull gun on store customer, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is attempting to identify two suspects who pointed a firearm at a customer at the Quik Stop convenience store, 3006 N. Roop St., according to a news release.

On Sunday at about 10 p.m., two adult male suspects entered Quik Stop and while purchasing items, the males began to make sexual comments to the clerk.

Another male customer intervened and a confrontation began with one of the suspects inside the store. The confrontation continued in the parking lot. A suspect retrieved a handgun from a white Cadillac Escalade SUV and put the handgun against the customer’s head. The suspects then left Quik Stop southbound on to Roop Street in the Cadillac.

The suspects were both wearing Oakland Raiders clothing. The suspect with the handgun was wearing a black shirt with a black and white Raiders hat.

Anyone with information or questions is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley, (775) 283-7852, Investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey, (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness, (775) 322-4900

The case number is 2020-1041.