Suspects sought in theft at Carson City Raley’s

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify suspects in a theft of a wallet and use of stolen credit cards.

On Dec. 7, a victim reported her wallet was stolen from her purse while she was shopping at Raley’s, 3701 S. Carson St. The victim was distracted by two African American females. After the two female suspects walked away, the victim noticed her wallet was missing from her purse.

Approximately 10 minutes later, the victim’s credit cards were used to purchase gift cards at Walgreens, 1465 E. William St.

Surveillance video from Walgreens shows two African American females and one large African American male using the victim’s credit cards to purchase gift cards.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775) 283-7852, Investigations Captain Brian Humphrey (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

The case number is 19-8236.