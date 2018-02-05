Taser needed to subdue suspect says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 10 a.m., a 21-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and contempt of court after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2300 block of Dori Way. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 4:33 p.m., a 46-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and two counts of violation of bail conditions near the 3800 block of Highway 50. At the same incident, a 47-year-old Carson city woman was arrested on suspicion of a Nevada Highway Patrol warrant. Bail for the man was set at $9,000 and bail for the woman was set at $300.

At 8:59 p.m., a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of ex-felon failed to register after deputies conducted a business check at the William Street Dotty's Casino. Bail was set at $4,150.

At 10:36 p.m., a 23-year-old Shurz man was arrested on suspicion of resisting a public officer, destruction of city property and contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a man wanting to turn himself in on a warrant at the Musser Street Sheriff's Office. While attempting to put handcuffs on him, the man allegedly attempted to pull away and fight deputies, denting a patrol vehicle's fender. He was detained after two taser attempts. Bail was set at $5,750.

At 10:37 p.m., a 22-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI, suspended registration, license suspended and two counts of failure to appear after deputies attempted to locate a vehicle unable to maintain a lane and hitting the curbs near Airport Road and Carmine Street. She was located near the 2800 block of Airport Road. Bail was set at $1,950.

At 11:46 p.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Roop and Oregon streets. Bail was set at $1,000.

SATURDAY

At 8:10 a.m., Jarrod Wingfield, 22, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful produce of marijuana and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription after deputies responded to reports of a man sitting in his vehicle surrounded by drugs at the Highway 50 Slotworld parking lot. Bail was set at $28,500.

At 2:07 p.m., a 49-year-old Mound House man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving on a suspended license and open container after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and Flint Way. Bail was set at $6,100.

At 11:09 p.m., Lyle Mills, 23, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery by strangulation and violation of a suspended sentence near the 1300 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $18,000.

SUNDAY

At 5:26 a.m., Robert Sheline, 31, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 200 block of Caroline Street. At the same incident, a 32-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, license revoked and registration suspended. Bail for Sheline was set at $3,500 and bail for the 35-year-old was set at $11,550.

At 7:21 a.m., a 35-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a battery near the 400 block of Hot Springs Road. Bail was set at $6,000.

At 1:05 a.m., a 49-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a possible burglary at the Market Street Dotty's Casino. Bail was set at $195.

At 11:09 a.m., Jacob Cobb, 23, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony sex offender failed to register, driving a motorcycle without a valid license, no helmet and unlawfully operating an OHV on roadway after deputies responded to reports of a noise complaint. The reporting party told deputies the suspect allegedly would rev his dirtbike at all hours of the night, and while on the call, deputies initiated a traffic stop on Cobb's motorcycle. Bail was set at $5,125.

At 2:23 p.m., a 28-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court and failure to appear after deputies conducted a warrant service near Denio Court. Bail was set at $4,000.

At 5:32 p.m., a 51-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of suspended registration, driver's license revoked, no driver's license, no proof of insurance and unable to provide vehicle registration after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and College Parkway. Bail was set at $1,685.

At 7:51 p.m., Anthony Woolery, 49, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain a lane, reckless driving, suspended registration and DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1400 block of S. Carson Street. Bail was set at $4,365.

MONDAY

At 1:04 a.m., a 31-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to maintain a lane, no proof of insurance and DUI-second after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and Proctor streets. Bail was set at $3,140.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.