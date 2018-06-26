Suspect wanted in relation to vandalism at Gardnerville school

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in a vandalism incident at Pau Wa Lu Middle School in Gardnerville at around 5 p.m. Monday.

Blue spray paint was found on various areas, including doors and windows throughout the inside and outside of the campus. An employee's laptop was also spray painted beyond repair.

A screen shot of the video of the suspect was captured. The suspect appears to be a male, 9-12 years of age with dark, collar-length hair, wearing a blue T-shirt, dark shorts and light colored athletic shoes.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect. Your identity isn't needed and you'll remain anonymous.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call DCSO dispatch at 775-782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or DCSO investigations, 775-782-9905.