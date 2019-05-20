Thou shalt not steal: Carson City man arrested after allegedly stealing from church, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 3:49 a.m., Robert Stine, 37, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop for failure to signal and an improper lane change at Carson and Long streets. A search of the vehicle found a red eyeglass case containing meth and a pipe. Stine was charged with possession as well as the traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,630.

At 8:58 a.m., a 29-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop for an expired registration tag. He was also charged with driving on a suspended license and held on a failure to appear traffic warrant. Bail was set at $2,145.

At 10:52 a.m., Adam Carroll, 24, was arrested after a deputy spotted him climbing the fence of an apartment on Long Street. The arrest report said the subject appeared attempting to get in the apartment through a window when the deputy ordered him to talk to him. When told he was going to be handcuffed, the report says he attempted to pull away, knocking both of them to the ground, after which he hit the deputy on the head and fled, climbing into the window of another apartment then running from the residence’s garage. He was arrested later at the Wells Fargo on William and Saliman and charged with obstructing an officer, battery on an officer, attempted burglary, trespass, home invasion, destruction of property and violating suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $44,650.

At 8:33 p.m., a 48-year-old was arrested after a rollover crash at Edmonds and Fairview. A preliminary breath exam showed an alcohol level nearly double the legal limit. He was charged with careless driving, speeding, suspended license and DUI 1st alcohol. Bail was set at $1,700.

SATURDAY

At 1:30 a.m., Douglas Smith, 34, was arrested after a traffic stop at Carson Street and Winnie Lane for no tail lamps. An examination of him indicated he had consumed alcohol and a preliminary breath test indicated he was three times the legal limit. Dispatch reported this was his third arrest for DUI. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 11:18 a.m., Thomas Meader, 37, was charged with eight felony counts for allegedly stealing items from the Church of the Nazarene church and pawning them at Super Pawn. The items included a laptop, a guitar. He faces three counts of burglary, two of obtaining money under false pretenses, possession of stolen property, possession of a credit card without the owner’s consent. He was also charged with possession of meth and a pipe. Total bail was set at S168,500.

At 3:44 p.m., Amanda Gililard, 31, was charged with burglary for allegedly stealing several items of clothing from the Salvation Army store. Bail was set at $30,000.

At 6 p.m., Derek Collis, 41, was charged with felony domestic battery after deputies responded to a residence on Nichols. The arrest report says the victim had red marks on her neck indicating strangulation, a bloody nose and broken front tooth. His bail was set at $20,000.

At 6:10 p.m., a 27-year-old was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after an accident caused when his vehicle exited an apartment complex into the path of another vehicle. He was also charged with the traffic offense. Bail was set at $1,040.

SUNDAY

At 1:29 p.m., a 59-year-old man was charged with DUI-first alcohol after a traffic stop at Roop and Washington Streets for speeding. He was also charged with driving on a suspended license. Bail was set at $1,550.

At 2:50 p.m., Jeremiah Pellant, 26, was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop at Long and Rand streets for using a cell phone while driving and running a stop sign. While looking for the vehicle VIN number inside the door, the arrest report says the deputy spotted a baggie containing meth and two needles in the door pocket. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia, illegal use of a cell phone, a broken windshield obscuring the driver’s vision, no registration and DUI drugs. Bail was set at $4,600.

At 4:04 a.m., a 21-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop for failure to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk at Washington and Carson Streets. A background check revealed three FTA warrants out of Reno with a total bail of $695.

At 4:31 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was arrested for violating probation conditions prohibiting use of alcohol after deputies responded to a motel on North Carson Street for a report of a woman yelling at people. She was also charged with possession paraphernalia after a search found a meth pipe on her person. She was held without bail.

Monday

At 6:31 p.m., a 39-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny for attempting to steal DVD players. Bail was set at $250.

Tuesday

At 1:59 a.m., a 34-year-old man was arrested at a residence on Woodside Drive on a warrant ordering he be held in lieu of $3,000 bail.