Three arrested on drug charges in connection to escaped inmate investigation, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

TUESDAY

At 10:37 p.m., Rumor Schilling, 23, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia during the investigation to locate an escaped jail inmate near the Carson Street Roadway Inn. At the same incident, Jonathan Crandell Jr., 28, and Gene Crandell, 28, were arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for Schilling was set at $3,800 and bail for the two men was set at $3,500.

