Three Nevada prison inmate deaths reported
March 14, 2018
The Department of Corrections has ordered autopsies for three inmates, including Howard Crainer, 58, who was serving life without parole for first degree murder. Crainer was committed from Nye County in October 1979.
He died in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center's Regional Medical facility in Carson City.
Also reported deceased is Harold Hipps, 51, who was serving up to four years in prison on an arson conviction out of Clark County. He died in the infirmary at High Desert State Prison.
Finally, Donald Henman, 77, died at the Regional Medical Center. He was serving a life sentence for the sexual assault of a victim under age 16 and lewdness with a minor.
Autopsies were schedule in all three cases to determine the cause of death.
