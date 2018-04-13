‘Tooter’ straws get 2 hauled to jail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

• At 9:30 a.m., Fready Williams, 72, of Moundhouse was arrested on suspicion of two counts of sale of a controlled substance. He was already in custody at the Carson City Jail. Bail was set at $20,000.

• At 11:50 a.m., Joshua James Hadley, 35, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery by strangulation after deputies were called to 3002 Green Drive on a report of a domestic dispute. The female victim said she was in bed when Hadley attacked her, choking her. She said she tried to fight him off and he pushed her down the stairs of the residence. He was also arrested on suspicion of contempt of court in a warrant from Carson Justice Court. Total bail was set at $20,500.

• At 1:45 p.m., two men were arrested after a deputy stopped them in a driveway at Long and Roop streets. One said he was in Nevada on a probation work pass from Mono County. He was arrested on suspicion of being an ex-felon failing to register. The other was arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia after a "tooter straw" was found on his person. The first, a 31-year-old, was held in lieu of $150 bail. The second, aged 24, was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

• At 6:21 p.m., a 30-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia and as an ex-felon failing to register after he was stopped for crossing Highway 50 at Airport Road against the red light. The paraphernalia was identified as a "tooter straw," a device used to inhale drugs. He was held in lieu of $1,250 bail.

Recommended Stories For You

•At 6:52 p.m., a 27-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of violating suspended sentence conditions and driving with a revoked license after a traffic stop for failure to maintain a single lane at Saliman and Como. Bail was set at $1,540.

• At 7:34 p.m., a 46-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st after deputies responded to South Stewart and South Carson Streets on a report of a hit and run accident. Witnesses said the SUV crashed into the center median, causing a flat tire. The arrest report says the driver was found in the Sportsman's Warehouse parking lot changing a tire. He was also arrested on suspicion of hit and run and failing to maintain a single lane with total bail set at $1,540.

• At 11:49 p.m., a 26-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st after a traffic stop for speeding at Highway 50 and Arrowhead Drive. He was held in lieu of $1,070 bail.

FRIDAY

• At 1:11 a.m., a 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of three misdemeanors after a traffic stop for not using a turn signal at the intersection of Robinson and Carson Meadows Drive. A background check revealed a warrant on suspicion of contempt of court. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia — a bong. Total bail was set at $1,976.

• At 1:31 a.m., a 52-year-old Moundhouse man was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st after a traffic stop at Highway 50 and Arrowhead for allegedly speeding. Bail was set at $1,080.