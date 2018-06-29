Toy badge doesn’t make you a cop, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 7:10 a.m., a 64-year-old Mound House man was arrested on suspicion of impersonating an officer, battery, no valid driver's license and suspended registration after deputies responded to an irate man claiming he was a police officer near College Parkway and Nye Lane. The man was at the Maverick gas station and upset with the store director when he grabbed her wrist and tried to flash a toy badge while she attempted to call 911. Bail was set at $3,650.

At 9:51 p.m., a 20-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion off contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a dispute near the 200 block of Carson Meadows. Bail was set at $500.

THURSDAY

At 4:05 a.m., a 33-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the Highway 50 Gold Dust West Casino. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 9:17 a.m., a 37-year-old Gardnerville woman was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and violation of court monitoring supervision after deputies responded to reports of a woman yelling at passersby near the 700 block of S. Carson Street. Bail was set at $650.

At 12:05 p.m., Kameron Reyes, 18, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies contacted a man panhandling near Old Clear Creek and Carson Street. Bail was set at $4,100.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.