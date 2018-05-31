Transient arrested for contempt, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
May 31, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
At 1:14 a.m., a 39-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court and driving without a valid license after deputies initiated a traffic stop near College Parkway and Retail. Bail was set $550.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
