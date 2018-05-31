Transient arrested for contempt, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 1:14 a.m., a 39-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court and driving without a valid license after deputies initiated a traffic stop near College Parkway and Retail. Bail was set $550.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.