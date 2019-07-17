Transient arrested for drinking on probation, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
■ At 8 p.m., a 33-year-old utility worker was charged with multiple misdemeanors after a traffic stop for an expired registration on North Carson Street. He was also charged with a suspended driver’s license and held on warrants charging petit larceny and a traffic citation issued in Fernley. Bail was set at $1,250.
WEDNESDAY
■ At 1:23 a.m., a 25-year-old transient was arrested after a deputy spotted his vehicle parked outside Centennial Park. He was charged with a probation violation for using alcohol. Bail was set at $3,000.
■ At 1:56 a.m., Daniel Ogilvie, 32, was arrested on Highway 50 East after deputies responded to a report of a possible drunk driver. He was charged with felony giving a false ID to avoid prosecution. He was also charged with violating conditions of his suspended sentence and held on a misdemeanor warrant. Bail was set at $11,000.