Transient arrested for littering, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 5:50 p.m., a 28-year-old was arrested at his College Parkway apartment after an anonymous tip that he was violating probation conditions by consuming alcohol. Bail was set at $500.

At 7:08 p.m., a 43-year-old transient was jailed after a traffic stop at Lompa and Northridge for no license plate on his moped. He was charged with no registration, a suspended license and a contempt of court warrant. Bail was set at $765.

At 7:57 a.m., a 24-year-old tradesman was arrested at Arrowhead and Centennial Park after a deputy recognized him as some one who had lost his license because of a DUI. He was booked on that charge. Bail was set at $1,000.

WEDNESDAY

At 12:25 a.m., a 36-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of violating probation conditions after a traffic stop on Morgan Mill Road for no license plates. After dispatch advised she was on an alternative sentencing with no drugs, a search of the vehicle found a used hypodermic needle. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 1:04 a.m., a 22-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop for no tail lights at Carson and Nye on charges he violated alternative sentencing conditions that imposed a 10 p.m. curfew on him. Bail was set at $3,025.

At 4:45 a.m., a 47-year-old transient was arrested on two counts of littering after witnesses said she turned over garbage cans on Telegraph Street because she was mad. Bail was set at $1,000.

THURSDAY

At 1:38 a.m., a 55-year-old passenger in a vehicle stopped on South Carson Street was arrested on an outstanding Douglas County warrant. His bail was set at $900.