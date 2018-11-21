Transient held after church fight, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
November 21, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
• At 10:48 p.m., a 46-year-old transient was arrested after deputies were called to Saint Teresa's Church for a report of a fight. When deputies ran background checks on the participants, the defendant turned up with a warrant on suspicion of failure to provide proof of substance abuse evaluation. His bail was set at $1,000.
