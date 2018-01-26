Transient held after reported fight at Fandango, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 26, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
At 4:14 p.m., a 45-year-old Reno woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near College Parkway and Research Way. Bail was set at $340.
FRIDAY
At 1:06 a.m., a 48-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer, resisting a public officer and failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a fight at the Carson Street Fandango. When deputies located the male, he attempted to run from deputies but was apprehended. Bail was set at $1,558.
