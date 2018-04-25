Transient held for alleged machete attack, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
April 25, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 2:30 p.m., Lawanda Jones, 43, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony trafficking a controlled substance warrant and felony conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act after deputies conducted a warrant service at the 5th Street Juvenile Court. Bail was set at $250,000.
At 10:14 p.m., Jay Veit, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery with substantial bodily harm, domestic battery warrant and a failure to appear warrant after deputies responded to a 911 call with a female screaming for help in the background near Highway 50 and Deer Run Road. Deputies met with the victim and Veit at the hospital for a head and hand wound, and they told them she was injured hiking. She later said Veit attacked her with a machete. Bail was set at $18,388.
