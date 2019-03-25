Transient held for indecent exposure, Carson City Sheriffâ€™s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until convicted in court.

FRIDAY

â€¢ At 12:15 a.m., a 41-year-old South Lake Tahoe man was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop at I-580 and Fairview for failure to maintain a lane. Bail was set at $1,065.

â€¢ At 1:50 a.m., Brent Martin, 23, and Sarah Evans, 25, were arrested on suspicion of burglary after a caller told dispatch two people were breaking into vehicles on Mayflower Way. According to the arrest report, Evans admitted to the burglary. Bail for each was set at $20,000.

â€¢ At 12:24 p.m., a 66-year-old transient was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure after multiple calls to dispatch. He was arrested at Carson and Ann streets. Bail was set at $5,000.

â€¢ At 4:02 p.m., a 52-year-old Mound House man was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st drugs after a traffic stop on Koontz Lane for a suspended license. He was also arrested on suspicion of not having a valid driver's license and held on a traffic warrant. Bail was set at $3,060.

â€¢ At 9:47 p.m., Christon Marie Shepard, 40, was arrested after a traffic stop on Deer Run Road for failure to maintain a lane and impeding traffic by driving too slow on Highway 50. A drug dog alerted to the presence of controlled substances and a search revealed meth and paraphernalia. She was also arrested on suspicion of the two traffic offenses. Bail was set at $3,600.