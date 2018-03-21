Transient held for resisting officer, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 3:24 a.m., a 22-year-old artist was arrested in the 3700 block of North Carson Street on suspicion of violating the no alcohol provision of his suspended sentence. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 10:30 a.m., Tim Cave, 27, was arrested on suspicion of felony probation violation along with possession of meth after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 5100 block of Highway 50 East. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia — a pipe. He was ordered held without bail.

• At 10:50 a.m., a 49-year-old Carson man was arrested on a contempt of court warrant after he was returned to Carson City from Washoe County. Bail was set at $500.

• At 12:08 p.m., Kimberly Jean Jones, 52, was arrested at an apartment in the 400 block of Park Street on a warrant on suspicion of possession of stolen property. Her companion Allison Ray Lyle, 53, was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and possession of meth.

• At 1:26 p.m., Jessica Sanchez-Melendrez, 27, was arrested on suspicion of drug court warrant contempt of court and ordered held without bail.

• At 3:17 p.m., a 26-year-old unemployed Carson man was arrested after deputies went to the intersection of Highway 50 and Airport Road on a report of a man standing in the roadway yelling at vehicles. He was held on a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear and held in lieu of $3,000.

• At 3:52 p.m., Alex Franco, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer with a weapon after he was stopped at William Street and Russell Way for failing to stop his bicycle at a pedestrian crossing light. According to the arrest report, he refused the deputies commands and appeared to be trying to draw a weapon. After being subdued in a fight with the deputy, a knife was found on the ground where the fight occurred. He was also arrested on suspicion of the traffic offense. Total bail was set at $25,050.

• At 3:50 p.m., deputies arrested a 22-year-old man at the Mallory Center on Fleischmann Way resisting the deputy's attempt to handcuff him so he could be taken to Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center for treatment because he admitted to being under the influence of meth. He was held on $300 bail and arrested on suspicion of obstructing.

• Between 10 and 11 p.m., two Carson City women were arrested on suspicion of a long list of felony charges detailed in separate warrants. Both were taken to jail where they were in custody on other charges. Nicole Marie Naef, 35, faces six felony charges: two counts of burglary, two of obtaining money by false pretenses and two of uttering a forged instrument.

Kris Lynn Matha-Briggs, 35, faces 12 felony counts: four on suspicioin of burglary, four of obrtaining money by false pretenses and four on suspicion of uttering a forged instrument. Each of the counts in both cases carries a $20,000 bail.