Transient held on 3 warrants, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 3 p.m. Danielle Haney, 32, was transferred from Washoe County to the Carson City jail on felony drug possession and a possession of paraphernalia charges. Bail was set at $2,500.

• At 3 p.m., a 32-year-old Reno woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear in traffic court. Bail was set at $1,595. She was also held on a separate traffic warrant with a bail of $1,135.

• At 11:13 p.m., a 58-year-old transient was arrested after a deputy recognized him in the area of Woody's Casino. He was held on three warrants issued in California on suspicion of violation of restraining orders and held in lieu of $9,000 bail.

THURSDAY

• At 2:08 a.m., a 57-year-old transient was jailed on suspicion of being an ex-felon failing to register after deputies responded to Walmart on a report of a man harassing people in the parking lot. Bail was set at $150.

• At 2:35 a.m., a 25-year-old Silver Springs man was jailed after a traffic stop at William and Carson streets. He was arrested on suspicion of paraphernalia possession after a marijuana pipe was found on his person and with violating bail conditions, suspicion of DUI, drugs, and a left turn violation. Bail was set at $5,050.