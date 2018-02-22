Transient held on burglary charge, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 9:25 p.m., Christopher Morris, 37, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary and felony uttering a forged instrument after deputies were called for a fraud in progress at the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Morris allegedly attempted to cash several checks from a closed bank account. Bail was set at $30,000.

At 10 p.m., Robert Leon, 27, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony providing false identification to avoid prosecution, failure to obey a traffic control device, no proof of insurance, no driver's license and two counts of contempt of court after deputies observed a vehicle allegedly fail to stop at a stop sign. Bail was set at $11,869.

THURSDAY

At 12:13 a.m., a 45-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 5600 block of S. Carson Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

Recommended Stories For You

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.