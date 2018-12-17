Transient jailed ‘after a series of events,’ CCSO says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 1:20 p.m., Robert Gallina, a transient, was jailed after a series of events that began when he gave a woman some jewelry he had allegedly stolen. The woman arranged for the jewelry to be returned to its owner. He reportedly went to Ed's Dog House bar and started yelling at her until she locked herself in the bathroom while bar employees kicked Gallina out. She returned to the bar the next day to get her car and told deputies Gallina showed up and again began yelling he was going to hurt her unless she told the owners of the jewelry he didn't steal from them. Later, deputies responded to several reports of Gallina looking in windows of homes on Mayflower and trying to enter one of the homes. He was later found hiding under an RV and taken into custody according to the arrest report. He was arrested on suspicion of felony coercion and possession of heroin and misdemeanor harassment and threats, obstructing by trying to run from deputies and two counts of peeping. Bail was set at a total of $24,800.

• At 11:27 p.m., a 42-year-old man was arrested at Gold Dust West after reportedly starting a fight with several other patrons. The arrest report says there was no prior contact with the victims, that the defendant just came up to them at the bar and started a fight. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and held without bail on a P&P order.

SATURDAY

• At 1:27 a.m., a 63-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st offense alcohol after deputies responded to a report a Jeep had crashed into a trailer at Comstock RV. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 3:31 a.m., a 44-year-old was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense after deputies responded to an address on Sycamore Glen Drive when a young woman's boyfriend reported the victim's father had hit her with a belt and pushed her into a wall. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 9:53 a.m., Troy Strand, 57, was arrested after a traffic stop on Montez. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of heroin and paraphernalia as well as no valid driver's license, no proof of insurance and no registration. He also had an outstanding warrant for drug charges. Total bail was set at $5,250.

• At 11:28 a.m., a 32-year-old woman was arrested after her 15-year-old son called 911 to report his parents were arguing. The arrest report says the husband had several scratches on his face and purple marks on his eye. Her bail was set at $3,000.

• At 3:57 p.m., a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 2nd offense after deputies responded to a residence on Menlo Drive for a report that he hit his half brother. Bail was set at $5,000.

• At 7:04 p.m., a 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense after his two brothers reported he hit one of them. Bail was set at $3,000.

SUNDAY

• At 10:51 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense for allegedly pushing her mother during an argument at a residence on Woodside. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 7:07 p.m., a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and petit larceny for allegedly stealing clothing items from Kohl's. He was also arrested on suspicion of obstructing for attempting to run from deputies. Bail was set at $1,550.

MONDAY

• At 12:42 a.m., Daniel Nuñez, 28, was arrested at the Fresh and Clean Laundromat after the owner reported seeing someone enter the business after hours on her surveillance video camera system. He was found in the rear of the store and arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools and violating suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $23,500.