Turn down that music!: Loud music leads to arrest, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
March 23, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
WEDNESDAY
• At 12:09 a.m., a 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery after deputies were called to a group home on Monument Peak Drive for a report of one resident assaulting another for playing loud music. Bail was set at $1,000.
• At 2:20 p.m., Eric Anthony Weber, 46, was arrested on suspicion of battery with a deadly weapon based on a Dayton Justice Court warrant. He was held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
• At 7:29 p.m., Cassandra Robertson, 20, was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and held on a Douglas County warrant after her arrest in the 1000 block of Minnesota. Bail was set at $7,500.
• At 9:30 a.m., Jamie Lynn Weir, 29, was arrested after deputies were tipped she might be selling drugs. She was arrested in the 3000 block of Nye Lane on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. After a search, she was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and possession of prescription pills without a prescription. Total bail was set at $7,150.
Recommended Stories For You
• At 12:27 p.m., Gilberto Ortiz, 36, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop for allegedly failing to stop for a stop sign at Nye Lane and Hot Springs Road. A search of the vehicle revealed what the arrest report says is meth. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia, a suspended drivers' license and the traffic citation. Total bail was set at $4,040.
THURSDAY
• At 12:15 a.m., a 30-year-old transient was arrested on a contempt of court warrant after deputies were called to an address in the 900 block of East 5th Street on a report of a burglary. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
• At 2:18 a.m., a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st and having an open container in the vehicle after deputies responded to the Kohl's parking lot on a report of an intoxicated driver. He was ordered held in lieu of $1,100 bail.
• At 5:37 a.m., Robert Hunt-Taylor, 29, a transient was arrested on felony possession of meth after a deputy saw him looking through trash bins outside of the Fox Brewpub. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession pf paraphernalia and held in lieu of $3,500 bail.
FRIDAY
• At midnight, a 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 2nd after a traffic stop for an expired registration at Fairview and Carson Streets. She was also arrested on suspicion of no proof of insurance. Bail was set at $3,150.
• At 1:51 a.m., a 26-year-old Carson woman was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear at Plaza and East Robinson Streets. Bail was set at $3,000.
Trending In: Crime
- Rocky Boice Jr faces life if convicted of kidnap and assault
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office: A case of not so mistaken identity
- Transient held for resisting officer, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- Man faces murder charge in death via blunt-force trauma
- Two arrested on murder charge, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says