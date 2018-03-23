Turn down that music!: Loud music leads to arrest, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 12:09 a.m., a 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery after deputies were called to a group home on Monument Peak Drive for a report of one resident assaulting another for playing loud music. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 2:20 p.m., Eric Anthony Weber, 46, was arrested on suspicion of battery with a deadly weapon based on a Dayton Justice Court warrant. He was held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

• At 7:29 p.m., Cassandra Robertson, 20, was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and held on a Douglas County warrant after her arrest in the 1000 block of Minnesota. Bail was set at $7,500.

• At 9:30 a.m., Jamie Lynn Weir, 29, was arrested after deputies were tipped she might be selling drugs. She was arrested in the 3000 block of Nye Lane on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. After a search, she was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and possession of prescription pills without a prescription. Total bail was set at $7,150.

• At 12:27 p.m., Gilberto Ortiz, 36, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop for allegedly failing to stop for a stop sign at Nye Lane and Hot Springs Road. A search of the vehicle revealed what the arrest report says is meth. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia, a suspended drivers' license and the traffic citation. Total bail was set at $4,040.

THURSDAY

• At 12:15 a.m., a 30-year-old transient was arrested on a contempt of court warrant after deputies were called to an address in the 900 block of East 5th Street on a report of a burglary. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

• At 2:18 a.m., a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st and having an open container in the vehicle after deputies responded to the Kohl's parking lot on a report of an intoxicated driver. He was ordered held in lieu of $1,100 bail.

• At 5:37 a.m., Robert Hunt-Taylor, 29, a transient was arrested on felony possession of meth after a deputy saw him looking through trash bins outside of the Fox Brewpub. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession pf paraphernalia and held in lieu of $3,500 bail.

FRIDAY

• At midnight, a 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 2nd after a traffic stop for an expired registration at Fairview and Carson Streets. She was also arrested on suspicion of no proof of insurance. Bail was set at $3,150.

• At 1:51 a.m., a 26-year-old Carson woman was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear at Plaza and East Robinson Streets. Bail was set at $3,000.