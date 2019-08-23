Two arrested after break-in, assaulting Carson City home owner with a baseball bat, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 10 a.m., Jose Rivera, 25, and Brandon Sanchez, 21, were arrested on multiple felony charges after allegedly breaking into a home on Tiger Drive and assaulting the resident with a baseball bat. According to the arrest report, they stole guns, jewelry and other property before fleeing. They were identified by the victim and most of the stolen items were recovered from a backpack in the backyard of a nearby residence. Each was charged with home invasion, residential burglary with a weapon, robbery, battery with a deadly weapon and child endangerment because the victim was with his two-year-old son at the time. Bail for each defendant was set at $137,500.

At 7:28 p.m., Victor Cazarez, 31, was arrested after deputies investigated a report of shots fired through the wall of an apartment on Alloutte. Deputies determined the bullet was fired through the wall of one apartment closet into the apartment next door and the defendant told them his son had discharged the weapon. He was arrested after a background check revealed he has a prior conviction for domestic battery and cannot possess a firearm. He was also charged with child endangerment for leaving a loaded rifle where his small son could get and fire it. Bail was set at $22,500.