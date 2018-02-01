Two arrested at gunpoint, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 3:40 p.m., Nicholas Applonie, 26, of Washoe Valley, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, suspended driver's license, obedience to a traffic control device and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a petit larceny at the Market Street Walmart. The suspect attempted to flee from police where they apprehended him at gunpoint at the Research Way Maverick Gas Station. Bail was set at $4,040.

At 11:54 p.m., a 27-year-old Mound House man was arrested on suspicion of battery on a protected class, resisting a public officer, resisting a public officer with violence, impeding traffic and drunken pedestrian after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Curry and Park Streets. While attempting to talk with the subject he started allegedly fighting with deputies. Bail was set at $3,850.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.