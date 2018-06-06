Two arrested in one traffic stop, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 11:46 p.m., a 25-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of failure to comply after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3300 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $5,000.

At 11:50 p.m., a 55-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of driving with no tail lights and DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3100 block of Woodside Drive. Bail was set at $1,025.

WEDNESDAY

At 3:40 a.m., Jonathan Dunn-Lanas, 25, of Dayton, was arrested on suspicion of felony probation violation after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and Sherman Lane. At the same incident, a 26-year-old Reno woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI. No bail was set for Dunn-Lanas and bail for the woman was set at $1,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.