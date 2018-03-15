Two arrested on murder charge, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• Two men arrested on suspicion of murder in El Dorado County California were taken into custody Wednesday in Carson City.

Chase Bomar, 20 and his brother Cody, 19, were taken into custody at a residence on Palo Verde Drive.

Carson City's SWAT team assisted El Dorado sheriff's deputies in the 6:30 a.m. arrests.

They're wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Jeremy Fortuin, 35, of Pollock Pines. He died from multiple stab wounds.

Both men were held without bail on the murder warrants issued in California.

• At 2:11 p.m., Cameron Chase Wellbrook, 28, was arrested on a felony warrant issued in South Lake Tahoe. The arrest came after the deputy spotted him riding a bicycle while carrying a flat screen TV at Saliman and Goldfield. When asked if the deputy could pat him down for weapons, he took off running, according to the arrest report. He was later apprehended held without bail on the fugitive from justice warrant and $25,300 bail on suspicion of possession of stolen property — the bicycle — along obstructing an officer.