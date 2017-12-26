Two Carson City men arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery

Two Carson City men were arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery during the Christmas weekend in separate cases.

Gerardo Vega, 34, was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation as well as two felony counts of preventing a 911 call — one for blocking a woman and the other for stopping a 10-year-old from calling police.

According to the arrest report, he became violent during a Christmas Day argument at a residence on Russell Way. The investigating deputy said there were visible red marks on the woman's neck and scratch marks on the back of her neck.

Vega also faces a separate count of misdemeanor domestic battery and a total bail of $43,000.

In addition, Phillip Muckensturn, 24, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation after an incident involving a woman at an apartment in the 2300 block of North Carson Street. The incident occurred about 4:15 p.m. Christmas Eve. The report says the woman fought back by throwing her coffee cup at him, injuring his hand. He allegedly threw a large mirror, coat rack and part of a bed frame at her. He has denied hitting her.

Muckensturn was arrested on suspicion of a single count of felony domestic battery and held in lieu of $15,000 bail.