Two held without bail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
March 14, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
• At 9 a.m., a 29-year-old Carson man was jailed on a warrant from Carson Justice Court and ordered held without bail. The arrest report says he was already in the jail on other charges.
• At 12:29 p.m., Michael George Austin, 66, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Carson Street on a felony warrant issued by Parole and Probation. He was held without bail.
