Two held without bail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 9 a.m., a 29-year-old Carson man was jailed on a warrant from Carson Justice Court and ordered held without bail. The arrest report says he was already in the jail on other charges.

• At 12:29 p.m., Michael George Austin, 66, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Carson Street on a felony warrant issued by Parole and Probation. He was held without bail.