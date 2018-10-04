Two fugitives apprehended, Nevada Department of Public Safety says

Two people sought in different cases were recently arrested, according to a release from Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Javier Martinez, wanted for felony probation violation, turned himself in to the Carson City Jail on Tuesday, the release said.

Javier Rodriguez, wanted for battery on a protected person, was arrested by Nevada Parole and Probation in Reno after receiving a tip, according to the release.

The Nevada Parole and Probation Division of the Nevada Department of Public Safety thanked media partners and the public for their assistance in helping to share information about wanted fugitives and calling in tips. The efforts helped in the apprehension and arrest of these two fugitives, the release said.