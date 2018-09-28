ICE operation arrests 2 in Carson City

LAS VEGAS â€” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations deportation officers arrested 102 people throughout Nevada during a six-day enforcement operation that ended on Thursday, targeting criminal suspects and other immigration violators.

The vast majority of arrestees (96 males and six females) included nationals from eight countries including the Bahamas, China, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Philippines and the United Kingdom. Of the five Nevada counties where arrests occurred, Clark County accounted for the largest number of apprehensions (67), followed by Washoe County (24); Elko County (7); Humboldt County (2); and Carson City (2).

The majority of the those targeted by ERO deportation officers during this operation had prior criminal convictions for serious or violent offenses, such as assault, battery, domestic violence, DUI, weapons charges and drug violations, among others.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted ERO deportation officers in the targeted enforcement operation.

Among those arrested during the operation were:

â€¢ A 39-year-old illegally present male citizen of Mexico was arrested in Las Vegas, Sept. 25. He has previous convictions for possession of controlled substance with intent to sell and sale of controlled substance. He also faces federal prosecution for re-entry after deportation.

Recommended Stories For You

â€¢ A 41-year-old illegally present female citizen of Mexico was arrested in Las Vegas, Sept. 24. She has a previous felony conviction for transport/sell of a controlled substance and a conviction for driving under the influence. She was previously removed to Mexico on one occasion and will remain in ICE custody pending her removal from the United States.

â€¢ A 58-year-old illegally present male citizen of China was arrested in Las Vegas, Sept. 24. He has an active INTERPOL want for embezzlement related charges in China. He was placed in removal proceedings and is pending a court date with the Immigration Judge.

â€¢ A 44-year-old illegally present male citizen of Mexico was arrested in Sparks, Sept. 24. He has previous convictions and arrests for transport/sell of a controlled substance; illegal entry; driving under the influence; and possession of controlled substance. He will remain in ICE custody pending his removal from the United States.

The arrestees who aren't being federally prosecuted will be processed administratively for removal from the United States.

One of the individuals arrested during the enforcement action has been accepted for federal prosecution for re-entry after deportation, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Individuals who have outstanding orders of removal, or who returned to the United States illegally after being deported, are subject to immediate removal from the country. The remaining individuals are in ICE custody awaiting a hearing before an immigration judge or pending travel arrangements for removal in the near future.