Vandals steal sign for governor’s parking space at Nevada Capitol

Capitol Police are looking for three young men who stole the sign identifying the governor’s parking space behind the Capitol.

The incident occurred at 1:05 a.m. Saturday and was caught on video by security cameras. The video shows three white males walk past the sign then return a few second later. At that point, the largest of the three kicked the sign so hard it broke free from the three-foot post it was bolted to.

Buildings and Grounds was already in the process of making another sign to match those marking the parking spaces reserved for the governor and other constitutional officers.