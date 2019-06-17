Video: Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help in vehicle burglary case

The investigation division of the Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify the person involved in a vehicle burglary that happened June 10 in the 1500 block of Rand Avenue.

Other vehicle burglaries were reported that same night nearby on Belmont Avenue. Tools were taken.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, dispatch 775-887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852, Investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.