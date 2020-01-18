Warrants issued by Carson City Sheriff’s Office

Derek Collis has a misdemeanor warrant out of Carson City Justice Court for violation of suspended sentence with a bail of $3,000 cash only.

Arlene Hernandez has two failure to appear warrants out of Carson City Justice Court with a total bail of $6,000.

Bryce Bass currently has an active felony warrant out of Carson City Justice Court for battery with substantial bodily harm. Bass’ bail is $7,500.

Kaitlyn Edwards currently has two felony warrants out of Carson City Drug Court for failure to appear with a no-bail hold on both warrants.

Johnny Orman currently has an active battery with a deadly weapon warrant with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. The bail for Orman’s warrant is $40,000.

If subjects are located, call Carson City non-emergency dispatch at 775-887-2008.