Weekend sees several drug arrests, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 7:45 p.m., Austin Rivers, 27, was arrested at the McDonalds on South Carson Street after deputies were dispatched there to serve a misdemeanor warrant on Rivers. A search of his person after his arrest revealed a pipe and a small quantity of methamphetamine. He was arrested on suspicion of possession, possession of paraphernalia and held on the Fernley NHP warrant. Bail was set at $3,620.

SATURDAY

• At 12:44 a.m., Kelley Gagnon, 42, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop at William and Saliman for a burnt out headlight. She was initially arrested on a warrant out of Fernley municipal court. The white powdery substance in her purse wasn't field tested but sent to a lab for testing. She was also arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license. Bail was set at $4,080.

• At 12:58 a.m., Celina Kmaich, 18, was arrested on suspicion of heroin possession and possession of paraphernalia after a traffic stop at Winnie and Carson Streets for a burnt out headlamp. Bail was set at $3,500.

Recommended Stories For You

• At 3:40 a.m., a California 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st marijuana after a traffic stop at Carson and Stewart streets. Her passenger, also 18, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana as well as paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $2,625. His bail was set at $1,600.

• At 3:52 a.m., a 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of statutory sexual seduction after the 14-year-old girl he was with told deputies he put his hand inside her underwear and penetrated her with a finger. He was also arrested on suspicion of giving marijuana to a person under 18 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Total bail was set at $4,150.

• At 11:21 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was arrested after deputies were dispatched to a residence on Rolando Way for a reported domestic battery. Her boyfriend had visible injuries to his lip and face. Her bail was set at $3,000.

SUNDAY

• At 12:40 a.m., a 25-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop on Fleischmann Way for reckless driving and speeding. After the stop, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol as well. Bail was set at $$1,550.

• At 3:08 a.m., Tony Cervantes, 59, was arrested after deputies responded to the Frontier Motel following a 911-call disconnect. The female caller informed deputies she was attempting to break up with Cervantes over his drug use. A search found a used hypodermic and a small amount of meth in a baggie. He was also held on warrants on suspicion of failure to appear and reckless driving. Bail was set at $5,053.

• At 10:54 p.m., Laura Knafelc, 31, was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth and paraphernalia after deputies responded to Jackpot Crossing on a report of an unwanted subject. Total bail on those counts and a justice court warrant was set at $6,000.