Weekend sees several drug arrests, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
January 2, 2019
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
FRIDAY
• At 7:45 p.m., Austin Rivers, 27, was arrested at the McDonalds on South Carson Street after deputies were dispatched there to serve a misdemeanor warrant on Rivers. A search of his person after his arrest revealed a pipe and a small quantity of methamphetamine. He was arrested on suspicion of possession, possession of paraphernalia and held on the Fernley NHP warrant. Bail was set at $3,620.
SATURDAY
• At 12:44 a.m., Kelley Gagnon, 42, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop at William and Saliman for a burnt out headlight. She was initially arrested on a warrant out of Fernley municipal court. The white powdery substance in her purse wasn't field tested but sent to a lab for testing. She was also arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license. Bail was set at $4,080.
• At 12:58 a.m., Celina Kmaich, 18, was arrested on suspicion of heroin possession and possession of paraphernalia after a traffic stop at Winnie and Carson Streets for a burnt out headlamp. Bail was set at $3,500.
• At 3:40 a.m., a California 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st marijuana after a traffic stop at Carson and Stewart streets. Her passenger, also 18, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana as well as paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $2,625. His bail was set at $1,600.
• At 3:52 a.m., a 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of statutory sexual seduction after the 14-year-old girl he was with told deputies he put his hand inside her underwear and penetrated her with a finger. He was also arrested on suspicion of giving marijuana to a person under 18 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Total bail was set at $4,150.
• At 11:21 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was arrested after deputies were dispatched to a residence on Rolando Way for a reported domestic battery. Her boyfriend had visible injuries to his lip and face. Her bail was set at $3,000.
SUNDAY
• At 12:40 a.m., a 25-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop on Fleischmann Way for reckless driving and speeding. After the stop, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol as well. Bail was set at $$1,550.
• At 3:08 a.m., Tony Cervantes, 59, was arrested after deputies responded to the Frontier Motel following a 911-call disconnect. The female caller informed deputies she was attempting to break up with Cervantes over his drug use. A search found a used hypodermic and a small amount of meth in a baggie. He was also held on warrants on suspicion of failure to appear and reckless driving. Bail was set at $5,053.
• At 10:54 p.m., Laura Knafelc, 31, was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth and paraphernalia after deputies responded to Jackpot Crossing on a report of an unwanted subject. Total bail on those counts and a justice court warrant was set at $6,000.