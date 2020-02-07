Winnemucca trio busted for meth, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 8:36 a.m., a 43-year-old Minden man was arrested after a traffic stop for speeding in a school zone at Walker and Quinn drives. He was jailed on a contempt of court warrant and for driving on a license revoked for DUI. Bail was set at $1,100.

At 10:50 a.m., a 19-year-old was arrested at an apartment on College Parkway on a warrant charging contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 4:17 p.m., a 26-year-old was arrested at Highway 50 and Deer Run Road after a caller told dispatch he was following a hit and run driver who hit his vehicle. He was charged with hit and run, failure to yield and DUI 2nd alcohol. Bail was set at $3,050.

At 5:32 p.m., Paul Simpson, 38, was arrested after employees at Smiths reported a person causing a disturbance at the self-check out. Employees said that earlier in the day, he had attempted to use an EBT card to buy alcohol and when the machine rejected the purchase, left the store with his groceries and two cans of beer. Because he had a prior felony, the arrest report says he was charged with felony burglary as well as disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $20,150.

At 10:57 p.m., a 25-year-old was arrested after deputies were dispatched to Curry and Moses streets for a report of some one shooting a firearm. He was booked on an outstanding warrant and held without bail.

WEDNESDAY

At 11:30 a.m., Amanda Miles and Cody Hume and Cullen Hume, all of Winnemucca, were charged with drug trafficking after what was described as a large amount of meth (about a half ounce) was found in their vehicle outside the Parole and Probation office on Long Street. The two males were also charged with violating parole conditions. She was charged with possession of paraphernalia after a pipe was found in her purse. Her bail was set at $41,000. The two male defendants were held without bail.

THURSDAY

At 1:56 a.m., Jolynne Elbert, 33, was arrested on a charge of possessing meth after a traffic stop at College Parkway and Airport Road. After a drug dog alerted on the vehicle, deputies found a box containing meth and needles in the vehicle and on her person. She was also charged with driving on a suspended license. Bail was setat $3,000.

At 2:40 a.m., a 34-year-old utility worker was arrested on multiple misdemeanors after a traffic stop at Nye Lane and Carson Street for failure to maintain a lane. He was also charged with driving on a revoked license, no proof of insurance and violating bail conditions. Bail was set at $4,140.

At 8:35 a.m., a transient was booked on an outstanding warrant after deputies were dispatched to Plaza and Robinson for a report of a man smoking marijuana in public. The warrant was issued in Tonopah and charged failure to appear. Bail was set at $485.

At 7:41 p.m., a 30-year-old was arrested after a deputy recognized him walking on Carson Street as having an outstanding warrant charging contempt of court. Bail was set at $500.