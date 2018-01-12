Woman, 71, held on felony fugitive suspicion, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 12, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
At 10:20 a.m., Carolina Kelleher, 71, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony fugitive from justice after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 1400 block of Edmonds Drive. Bail was set at $25,000.
At 11:35 p.m., a 61-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery-second offense near the 700 block of Mountain Street. Bail was set at $5,000.
At 3:41 a.m., a 62-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a man possibly attempting to pass counterfeit bills at the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Bail was set at $750.
