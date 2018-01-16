Woman a fugitive arrested says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 10:08 a.m., Cassandra Gau, 27, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony fugitive from justice after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 1000 block of Minnesota Street. Bail was set at $10,000.

At 12:51 p.m., Darren Lefever, 29, of Genoa, was arrested on suspicion of felony attempt to falsify a prescription after deputies responded to reports of a man attempting to fill an unverified Adderall prescription at the Mountain Street Behavioral Health Services. Bail was set at $2,500.

At 11:41 p.m., Paul Vigil, 26, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony obtaining money under false pretenses after deputies conducted a business check at the Highway 50 Jackpot Crossing Casino. No bail was set.

TUESDAY

Recommended Stories For You

At 12:25 a.m., Hugo Granillo, 22, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of contempt of court after deputies conducted a business check at the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Bail was set at $6,500.

At 12:45 a.m., a 36-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted person on the taxiway at the College Parkway Carson Airport. Bail was set at $150.

At 2:25 a.m., Tara Clements, 23, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and suspended registration after deputies initiated a traffic stop near College Parkway and Ormsby Boulevard. Bail was set at $3,550.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.