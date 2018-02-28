Woman accused of forgery, held on $50,000 bail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
February 28, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
• At 1:45 p.m., a 21-year-old Carson man was jailed in lieu of $3,000 bail on a contempt warrant issued by Carson justice court.
• At 5:57 p.m., a 56-year-old Carson man was jailed after turning himself in on a warrant on suspicion he failed to meet the requirements of his suspended sentence. Bail was set at $1,000.
• At 6:02 p.m., a 37-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st after he was stopped for speeding at East 5th Street and Linda Kay Court. He was arrested on suspicion of driving 60 mph in a 30 mph zone. Bail was set at $1,080.
• At 10:04 p.m., Andrew Salazar, 61, was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary after allegedly taking a bottle of whisky in the Smith's supermarket and drinking it in the store bathroom. According to the arrest report, he was arrested because he had a prior felony conviction for robbery. Bail was set at $2,500.
Recommended Stories For You
WEDNESDAY
• At 12:28 a.m., a 44-year-old was arrested after deputies were called to the 1500 block of Como Street on a report of a female in the roadway asking for help. He was arrested on suspicion of violating conditions of his alternative sentence for consuming alcohol. Bail was set at $500.
• At 1 a.m., a 40-year-old Susanville man was jailed on a contempt warrant on suspicion of failure to appear in a misdemeanor case. Bail was set at $1,000.
• At 1:07 a.m., Nicole Marie Naef, 35, was arrested on felony warrants issued by Lyon County after a traffic stop for an expired registration at Division and Washington Streets. The warrants accuse her of forgery and obtaining money under false pretenses. Bail in the case was set at $50,000.
Trending In: Crime
- Woman held on multiple counts of obtaining money by false pretenses, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy doesn’t like what man inhales, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Man arrested in connection with weekend burglaries at Carson Lanes bowling alley
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in residential burglaries
- 23 arrested in narcotics operation in Carson City
Trending Sitewide
- Charlie and Karen Abowd to retire, sell Café at Adele’s as restaurant celebrates 40th anniversary
- Carson High School teacher, coach Shane Quilling dies
- Up to 7 inches of snow possible in Carson City
- Gov. Brian and Kathleen Sandoval issue statement on divorce
- Carson City man imprisoned for 1998 murder to be released