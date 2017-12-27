Woman arrested after attempting to flee deputies, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 1:43 a.m., a 33-year-old Carson woman was transported from Carson Tahoe Hospital to the jail, held on two Carson City and one Reno warrants on contempt. She was ordered held without bail.

At 3:24 a.m., Ashley Marie McCauley, 29 was arrested in the 1000 block of East Roland after trying to flee when a deputy attempted to question her. She was ordered held without bail on a warrant on felony burglary issued by Lyon County District Court. In addition, she was arrested on suspicion of two counts of violating pre-trial supervision orders and obstructing a public officer for trying to flee.

At 2:33 a.m. a 43-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of DUI-1st after he was stopped at Stewart and 5th streets for failure to maintain a lane. He was also cited for not having proof of insurance. Total bail in the case was set at $1,640.

At 9:37 p.m., a 47-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense. He was arrested at the jail since he was already in custody on unrelated charges. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 10:13 p.m., a 21-year-old transient was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st offense. He was already in custody at the jail when served. Bail was set at $3,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.