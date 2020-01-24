Woman arrested after pushing mom, throwing walker, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

SATURDAY

At 4:25 p.m., a 21-year-old ranch worker was arrested on multiple misdemeanor counts after a deputy stopped him for riding a motorcycle on Sonoma Street without a helmet. He was also charged with driving on a license revoked for DUI, driving an unlicensed vehicle, no motorcycle endorsement, no proof of insurance and the helmet violation as well as an FTA warrant out of Washoe County. Bail was set at $2,890.

At 9:15 p.m., a 28-year-old was arrested on an outstanding FTA warrant issued by the highway patrol after he was stopped on Carson Street for a burned out headlight. Bail was set at $215.

SUNDAY

At 5:49 a.m., a 20-year-old landscaper and his 19-year-old brother were arrested at an apartment on Woodside Drive after deputies responded to a report of a verbal dispute between two brothers. Both were taken into custody on P&P violations. Bail was set at $1,000 for the older brother. The younger brother was also charged with possession of meth and held without bail.

At 3:02 p.m., Jason Sparks, 41, of Yerington was arrested at a residence on Sharrow Way and charged with burglary and unlawful occupancy for apparently living in the residence recently vacated when the occupant died. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 5:03 p.m., a 64-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding failure to appear warrant at the Walmart on Market Street. Bail was set at $215.

At 7:25 p.m., David Haselwander, 36,, was charged with a felony parole/probation violation after deputies responded to the parking lot near the old Carson Tahoe Hospital for a report of a woman screaming and rolling around on the ground. She said Haselwander drove away during an argument and drove over her leg while leaving the scene. He was located at an apartment on Airport Road and arrested at the request of P&P. The arrest report states other potential charges have been referred to the DA’s office. He was held without bail.

MONDAY

At 12:25 a.m., a 29-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery 1st after deputies responded to an apartment on East Long Street. The defendant told deputies she pushed him and fought with him to get the keys to their truck and prevent him from driving drunk. The arrest report described her as the primary aggressor and she was taken into custody. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 1:22 p.m., a woman was charged with domestic battery at an apartment on Stewart Street after admitting that she pushed her mother to the floor and threw her walker across the room during an argument. After a background check, she was also charged with violating suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $4,000.

TUESDAY

At 11:49 a.m., a 51-year-old was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after the female at a residence on Concord Drive said her husband slapped her in the face during an argument over finances. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 8:32 p.m., Tracey Merz-Johnson, 49, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop for a burned out tail light on Fairview at Pheasent Drive. The vehicle was searched after a drug dog alerted to the presence of controlled substances and deputies found a baggie of meth and two pipes. She was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

WEDNESDAY

At 8:53 a.m., a 28-year-old woman was arrested after a deputy noticed her sitting on the porch of her Nye Lane residence and recognized her as some one with an outstanding warrant charging violation of suspended sentence conditions. She was booked and released.

At 4:32 p.m., a 40-year-old was arrested in the Nugget parking lot on a failure to appear warrant after a deputy recognized him. Bail was set at $740.

At 9:44 p.m., Kerry Weaver, 38, was arrested at the Nolan Inn on a felony warrant charging aggravated stalking. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 11:25 p.m., Jenawai Bell, 31, was arrested at a residence on Vista Grande Boulevard on a warrant charging felony theft. Bail was set at $500.

THURSDAY

At 1:46 a.m., a 39-year-old laborer was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop at Winnie and Division for speeding. Bail was set at $1,050.

• At 1:17 a.m., two men were arrested in the area of the Comstock Casino after a deputy recognized them as having a outstanding warrants for contempt of court and violating suspended sentence conditions. The 24-year-old was also charged with possession of paraphernalia after a small box containing what appeared to be meth residue was found on his person. His bail was set at $2,000. The 26-year-old’s bail was set at $1,000.

At 9:51 a.m., two men were arrested on drug charges after their vehicle was spotted parked next to the Goni water tower. The arrest report states that the deputy saw a hypodermic needle in one of the men’s lap when he questioned them. Derek Peterson and Dennis Hall were both charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia. Peterson was additionally held on an outstanding felony warrant issued in Texas. Hall’s bail was set at $3,500. Peterson’s was set at $3,500 plus a $250,000 hold on the Texas warrant.

At 10:59 a.m., a 41-year-old woman was arrested at a business on Highway 50 East on an outstanding warrant charging violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 3:04 p.m., a man was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued in Churchill County after he entered a store on Highway 50 East and told employees he was homeless and needed help. Bail was set at $500.

At 4:38 p.m., a 58-year-old man was arrested outside a residence on Poole Way on a charge of violating an extended protective order barring him from that location. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 8:30 p.m., Michael Lawson, 40, was arrested on multiple charged including possession of forged currency and drug charges after a traffic stop on Roop Street. He was charged with uttering a forged instrument, possession of meth and paraphernalia — a pipe — as well as driving on a suspended license, a fictitious registration and no insurance. Bail was set at $9,650.