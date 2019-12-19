Woman arrested for feloyn possession of false information, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 5:20 a.m., a 29-year-old was arrested at Jackpot Crossing casino on an outstanding warrant after deputies were called to deal with an unwanted subject. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 8:30 a.m., Edelmira Rameriez-Muniz, 30 was charged with felony possession of false identification after she was stopped for failing to yield the right of way while leaving the Carson High parking lot. She was accused of possession a U.S. permanent resident ID card and Social Security card in some one else’s name. She also was accused of the right of way violation and no valid driver’s license. Bail was set at $10,150.

THURSDAY

At 4:13 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery at the Roop Street apartment of her estranged husband. She is accused of hitting him repeatedly during an argument. Bail was set at $3,000.