Woman arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

THURSDAY

At 1:55 p.m., a 36-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of a woman running in and out of traffic near the Carson Street Mi Casa Too. Bail was set at $150.

At 11:34 p.m., a 35-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and trespassing after deputies observed a suspicious vehicle near the Prison Hill Park. Bail was $2,650.

