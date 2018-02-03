Woman arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
February 3, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
Carson City
THURSDAY
At 1:55 p.m., a 36-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of a woman running in and out of traffic near the Carson Street Mi Casa Too. Bail was set at $150.
At 11:34 p.m., a 35-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and trespassing after deputies observed a suspicious vehicle near the Prison Hill Park. Bail was $2,650.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
Trending In: Crime
- Two arrested at gunpoint, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- $40,000 bail set in arson case, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Washoe Valley man sentenced on sexual assault of child
- Man arrested on suspicion of outstanding warrant, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Man arrested after failing to register as a sex offender says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
Trending Sitewide
- Churchill County Sheriff’s Office says body of Fallon man found in the desert
- Two arrested at gunpoint, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- German police officers interning in Carson City
- Officials discuss improving child, family services at Carson City meeting
- Carson City Planning Commission keeps tattoo parlor recommendation