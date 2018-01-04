Woman arrested on warrant, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 4, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
WEDNESDAY
At 10:37 a.m., a 32-year-old Reno woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 400 block of William Street. Bail was set at $215.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
