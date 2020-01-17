Woman attacks boyfriend, both arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 4:33 p.m., Kyle Kiviat, 34, was arrested in an area on Kings Canyon Road after reports of a man who appeared to “casing” houses in the area. He was arrested on a felony charge of violating P&P conditions by consuming alcohol. He was also charged with jaywalking and as an intoxicated pedestrian. He was held without bail.

At 11:50 p.m., a 53-year-old was arrested at a residence on Cassidy Court on a warrant charging contempt of court. Bail was set at $500.

WEDNESDAY

At 2:29 a.m., a 52-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant charging violation of suspended sentence conditions at a residence on Silver Sage. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 3:33 a.m., a 32-year-old woman was arrested at her address on Carmine Street on two outstanding warrants including one from Douglas County. Bail was set at $1,400.

At 5:24 a.m., a 35-year-old man was arrested on Hamilton Avenue on a warrant charging violation of an extended temporary protection order. Bail was set at $3,000.

THURSDAY

At 9:59 a.m., Amber Taylor, 28, was charged with battery with a deadly weapon, possession of drugs without a prescription, domestic battery and obstructing an officer after deputies responded to a report of a woman screaming for help at an apartment on Pine Lane. She is accused of attacking her boyfriend with a screw gun and a knife and of resisting officers at the scene. He suffered several minor injuries including a puncture wound on the hand and a bite mark on his shoulder. Bail was set at $35,800. Her boyfriend was taken into custody on an outstanding contempt warrant and possession of drugs without a prescription. His bail was set at $3,500.