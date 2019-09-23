Woman bites boyfriend, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 11:04 a.m., a Fernley developer was arrested on an outstanding Douglas County warrant after a traffic stop at Stewart and Telegraph for an expired registration. Bail was set at $1,128.

At 3:03 p.m., a 23-year-old man was arrested outside an address on Columbia Way after deputies responded to a report of a man stumbling around saying he was not OK. He was taken into custody for Civil Protective Services and a search of his person revealed a number of prescription pills. He was charged with four counts of possessing prescription drugs without a prescription. Bail was set at $10,000.

At 5:12 p.m., a 57-year-old transient was arrested after deputies stopped him because it appeared he had had an accident in a parking lot on South Carson Street. P&P advised the driver was on alternative sentencing and searched the vehicle, finding a meth pipe. He was charged with possession of paraphernalia and violating pretrial supervision conditions. Bail was set at $4,000.

At 7:47 p.m., a 29-year-old transient was arrested after she ignored managers at Cactus Jack’s casino who had several times ordered her to leave the business. Bail was set at $150.

At 9:48 p.m., a 30-year-old laborer was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a deputy recognized him riding his bicycle form Carson onto Bath Street. The arrest report says he dumped the bike and ran into a motel room there. He was charged with violating suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 10:19 p.m., Nicole Nigra, 47, was arrested after a traffic stop on East William Street. She was the passenger in the vehicle and dispatch confirmed she had two arrest warrants issued in Douglas County, one of them a felony warrant. In addition, a search of her purse revealed meth and paraphernalia including pipes and a scale. Bail was set at $29,140.

SATURDAY

At 3:16 a.m., a 43-year-old was charged with trespassing after ignoring management’s order to leave Cactus Jack’s casino. The deputy had served him with the trespass order but he returned 30 minutes later. Bail was set at $150.

At 3:48 a.m., a woman was arrested on a domestic battery charge after she told deputies she bit her boyfriend on the chest during a verbal argument. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 10:21 a.m., Stephen Morse, 26, was arrested on a felony domestic battery charge. His girlfriend told deputies he strangled her until she almost lost consciousness and that he punched her several times in the face. She said she tried to escape but he dragged her back into the apartment. He was charged with battery with strangulation and false imprisonment. Bail was set at $22,500.

SUNDAY

At 1:35 a.m., Kyra Mammen, 23, was arrested at Jimmie G’s bar after a deputy recognized her as some one with probation conditions. She was ordered held without bail.

At 2:32 a.m., a 40-year-old Hawthorne man was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after allegedly punching a roommate in the face during a dispute. Bail was set at $3,000.