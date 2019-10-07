Woman charged with stabbing boyfriend, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

SATURDAY

At 4:11 p.m., a 51-year-old was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after deputies responded to an address on Rand Avenue because of a 911 hangup. He was charged with hitting his wife after he admitted hitting her arm. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 4:36 p.m., three people were arrested at the Frontier Motel after reports of drug activity centered on one of the rooms. Rosalva Plascencia, 49, James Martin, 56, and Cody Rhodes, 30, were all charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Placencia and Rhodes were also held on P&P violations. She was held without bail. Rhodes’ bail was set at $6,000 and Martin’s at $3,500.

At 11:34 p.m., David Wroth, 24, was arrested on Morgan Mill Road after deputies went to investigate vehicles in the closed park. He told them his vehicle was broken down and he and a friend were fixing it. But the deputy spotted a meth pipe in the vehicle and a search turned up three more pipes. He was charged with possession and three counts of possessing paraphernalia. He was also held on three outstanding warrants including one felony warrant from Storey County. Total bail was set at $12,000.

SUNDAY

At 1:29 a.m., a 32-year-old Sacramento man was charged with DUI 2nd alcohol after a witness called dispatch to report hearing screeching tires and a loud crash in the 2500 block of North Carson Street. The witness reported seeing a red Subaru at the scene drive to one of the bays at Hooten Tire and drive the Subaru inside. The arrest report says the curbing at the entrance was broken. The door was ajar and deputies entered finding the vehicle with flat tires. They asked the defendant if he had been driving. He said no and that he was watching the building for a relative who was out of town. He was also charged with driving on a suspended license. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 2:07 a.m., Carolina Cruz, 30, was charged with domestic battery 1st and battery with a deadly weapon after deputies were called to an address on Tuscarora Way. She was charged with stabbing her longtime boyfriend in the back with a pair of scissors during an argument. He was transported to Renown for treatment of the wound. She was jailed on the two charges and bail set at $33,000.